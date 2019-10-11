Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Barbara Ziff Obituary
ZIFF, Barbara Wendy Barbara Wendy Ziff lived her life in color...A bold personality befitting her keen sense of style. She was an entrepreneur and an artist, displaying her creativity by opening an iconic store in East Cobb in the 1980s called Glitz. Barbara grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and moved to Atlanta after college. There she met her husband, Tom. Barbara was lucky to have great friends who loved her ability to "Tell it like it was" and appreciated her loyalty during good and bad times. Twenty years ago she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Despite years of living in pain, she had a love for life and people admired her strength and ability to always put herself together. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed. Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas Ziff of 45 years; son and daughter-in-law, David Ziff and Julia Tiessen, Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jake Slosburg, Houston, TX; grandchildren, Philip and Esther Slosburg; sister, Debbie (Bruce) Nelson, Marietta; nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Simon. Sign online guest book at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The (www.arthritis.org) or a . A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 2:30 PM, with Rabbi Bradley Levenberg officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019
