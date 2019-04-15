Services
Bari SIEGEL

SIEGEL, Bari Bari Siegel, age 67, of Atlanta, GA died April 13, 2019. Born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, Bari was a graduate of the University of Tampa and was employed as an elementary school teacher for Fulton County schools. She was known for being caring, compassionate, generous and touched the lives of many people including her students. Bari was loved by all that knew her. She had a passion for summer traveling, shopping, and her family. Survivors include her daughter, Alexis Frank; mother, Patricia Siegel; sister, Donna Siegel; brother-in-law, Don Neuendorff; nephew and niece, Matthew and Kelly Hussey, along with many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park located at 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, Ga. 30328. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019
