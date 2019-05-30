Services
HOLWELL, Barnard Yates Barnard Yates Holwell, age 90 of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Cindy & Mark Cobb; sons and daughters in law, Steve & Karen Holwell; Stan Holwell & Lorrie Griffin; grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Justin, Cody, Dylan & Candace; great-grandchildren, Alexa Sikes, Mila Cobb, Monroe Cobb, Ethan Forbes, Trey Williams and Taylor Waits; sister, Janice Wolniewicz of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and his beloved dog, Beau. He was preceded in death by Wife, Faye Holwell, parents, Dane & Myrtice Holwell & sister, Shirley Weston. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on January 26, 1929. Yates graduated from North Georgia College, worked and retired from State Auto Insurance and was a long time member and Deacon of Columbia Drive Baptist Church and later, First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville. He retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel and was a Korean War veteran. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with interment to follow, with full Military Honors at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Ga. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, 3705 Hwy. 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, #770-979-3200. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019
