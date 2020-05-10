Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
FULLERTON, Barry Barry Alan Fullerton, age 84, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia passed away on May 6 after a long illness. Barry was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William A. Fullerton, Sr. and Loretta Coulson Fullerton. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helen H. Fullerton, his daughter and son-in-law Holly and John Kelly, his son and daughter-in-law Kurt and Lisa Fullerton, his grandchildren, Kristen, Kaitlin, and Tyler Fullerton, Patrick and Michael Kelly, and his brother William A. Fullerton, Jr. He was predeceased by his sister Beverly F. Stone. Barry received a baseball scholarship to Michigan State University. After graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Barry left the Marine Corps after attaining the rank of Captain. Leaving that position, he played one season of minor league baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies. He then pursued and earned his Master's and Doctorate degrees from the Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Fullerton had a distinguished career in higher education administration, most notably as Vice President for Student Affairs at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, FL and as Vice Chancellor for Student Services with the Board of Regents in Atlanta. Dr. Fullerton retired in 2003.A private service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020
