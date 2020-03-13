|
GALLAS, Barry Barry Allan Gallas, age 77, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous 6 year battle against cancers caused by Agent Orange on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Barry Is survived by: Pat, his loving wife of 54 year; his daughters, Lynn and Marla; his son-in-law, Scott; and his four grandchildren, Alex, Brendan, Danielle and Courtney; as well as a huge adoptive family of close friends and his two brothers, Larry and Richard and their families. A military honors funeral will be held in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville National Cemetery date to be announced.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020