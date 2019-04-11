WILLINGHAM, Barry Barry Eugene Willingham passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, in the company of his wife and loving partner in life, Leslie. He left us on a melodic note, accompanied on his own beloved Martin guitar lovingly played by his college roommate and friend, Chuck Adaire. Barry was born in Atlanta on September 3, 1948 and was raised in the Ansley Park area in the family home his grandfather built. He spent much of his childhood in Purley, Surrey, England, but graduated from the Westminster School in Atlanta. He attended Emory and graduated from Mercer University in Macon, GA. Barry was a photographer and an artist and loved writing, music, gardening, and woodworking. He adored his wife Leslie although she often thought it was a toss-up between herself and his guitar. He was predeceased by his father, George Walter Willingham and his mother, George's British war bride, Kathleen Easton. Barry also lost his only sibling, Rory, this January. Among the survivors are his many beloved cousins in Macon, GA, Asheville, NC, and Surrey, England. He also enjoyed a wonderful plethora of in-laws. His cremains will be interred in the Willingham plot in the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. There are no further arrangements at this time. If friends would like to make a special donation to plant a tree in his name in Tattnall Square Park, Macon, Barry and Leslie would truly appreciate it. Send donations in Barry's memory to Friends of Tattnall Square Park Andrew Silver, 1147 Adams Street, Macon, GA 31201. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry. Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary