YAHR, Barry Saul Barry Saul Yahr of Dunwoody, an avid traveler, lover of books and salesman par excellence, died on June 7, 2020. He was 78 and leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Monica Yahr; daughters, Kimberly Verska of Sandy Springs (Stephen), Rebecca Yahr of Edinburgh, Scotland (Christopher Ellis); grandchildren, Sophia and Cecilia Verska, Simon and Wynn Ellis; and sister, Ruth Yahr, of Pittsburgh. Barry's last day was spent boating around Lake Allatoona with his wife and beloved dog Frazier, visiting with his fellow furniture industry friends at the Allatoona Yacht Club. Like his father-in-law Henry who died while ballroom dancing, Barry died while doing what he most loved in life, exactly 34 years apart to the day from Henry's death. To use a Yiddish word, Barry was a true Mensch. He and Monica were universally acclaimed as a "living advertisement for marriage." He gave generously to others without seeking recognition, and worked his whole life to provide well for his family. He made friends wherever he went thanks to his open nature his territory of Georgia, which he had worked in for 35+ years for various manufacturers, is full of bereft friends, from CEOs of well-known furniture companies to storeowners in the smallest towns. As a lover of adventure and travel, Barry also set a very high bar -- he was keeping a list of the countries he and Monica had visited and had reached a stunning total of 160 (and in fact, there were 10 more obscure ones planned before the onset of coronavirus). Finally, if you had asked him, Barry would have said his greatest success and treasure in life was his family. Coming from a family of Ellis Island immigrants, he was proud of his daughters, a PhD scientist and an attorney. He delighted especially in his grandchildren, the first of whom had named him "Bapaw" (which became his license plate). He spent hours figuring out just the right question for Zoom trivia sessions with his grandsons in Scotland, and had co-written a whole series of fanciful stories with his nearby granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smile Train, a charity devoted to cleft palate surgeries for children around the world (633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017, www.smiletrain.org). A private memorial service will be held for the family in coming days at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Steven Lebow officiating, with a larger celebration of his life to follow for the public once larger gatherings are permitted.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 11, 2020.