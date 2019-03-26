|
|
HILL, B.C. B.C. Hill 76, peacefully passed away on Sunday March 24th, 2019 at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, GA. He is survived by his wife Brenda Hill, and his children Regina Robillard, and her husband Jason Robillard, Teresa Brandt and her husband Gary Brandt. His grandchildren Sarah Rogers, Chance Upton, Chadwick Rogers, Amanda Brandt, and Elyshia Brandt. Celebration of life will be at Charity Baptist Fellowship in Jonesboro on Wednesday March 27th at 1pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019