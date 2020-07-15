KRUGER, Beatrice Eleanor Beatrice Eleanor Kruger passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 11th at King'sBridge Retirement Community with her family at her side. Bea, as she was known by all, is survived by her children and their spouses: Cheryl Van Hooven, New York; Curt Van Hooven (Kathleen) Atlanta; Craig Van Hooven (Cerese) Longwood, Fl; Jackie Kruger Ellison (John) Suwanee, Ga; Jim Kruger (Donna) Atlanta. Bea was the daughter of Violet and Dominic Maynard, St. Paul, Minn, both of whom preceded her in death as did her brothers, Warren and Earl Maynard, and husbands, George E. Van Hooven and Gerald S. Kruger, and her beloved golden retriever, Buffy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Courtenay Van Hooven Sealock; Hester Van Hooven Ward; Christopher and Cole Van Hooven; and Johnny and Jerry Ellison, and great-grandchildren Emily and Tyler Sealock. Bea was born at home in St. Paul, Minn, on Oct 29, 1924, and promptly nicknamed 'Dolly' which stayed with her well into adulthood. In St. Paul, she attended St. Columba Elementary School and graduated from Wilson High School subsequently moving to Chicago to take part in big city life. Bea worked at the US Treasury, was a hand model and relished life as a young, single woman. She met and married George Van Hooven (Van), a lieutenant and pilot in the Army Air Force. After Van's sudden death at 33, Bea and the children moved back to St. Paul to live with her family in the house where she grew up. Bea took a clerical job and her mother took care of the children. Bea met and married Jerry Kruger, an executive with the St. Paul Insurance Company, in 1963. Jerry was soon transferred to the burgeoning Southeast business hub of Atlanta, and the family moved to the newly built Diamond Head neighborhood where Bea lived for more than 50 years before moving to King'sBridge Retirement Community. Bea favored clothes, fashion and costume jewelry, and she and Jerry were a dashing couple when they went out in Atlanta. After Jerry's death in 1988, Bea remained in the family home and continued her life of family and friendship. Above all, Bea loved her family and spoke often of how blessed she was to have her extended family of children, spouses and grandchildren. She always looked forward to the family summer trips to North Captiva Island, a laid back time of family and friends where no cars and shelling and grilled fresh-caught fish were the order of the day. Bea loved her time at King'sBridge and made many good friends - participating in Friday night card games and evening meals with her dinner circle. While a resident of King'sBridge, Bea was asked to contribute baby caps for the newborns at Dekalb General Hospital, and she knitted over 100. For years, Bea touched many people's hearts with her humor, grace and friendship. She was interested in other people and a great conversationist. Bea will be missed by her family and friends. As one of her son's friends so aptly put it, "Your mom was a class act." The funeral mass will take place Thursday, July 16th, 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Briarcliff Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church.



