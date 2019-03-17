SCRUGGS, Beatrice Louise Mrs. Beatrice Louise Scruggs, 92 years old, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 around 5:00 P.M. Louise was the youngest of two daughters born to Burt Dupre and Julie Byars Staton of Spartanburg, SC on October 31, 1926. She married Bernard O. Scruggs of Spartanburg, SC, the brother of her best friend, after he returned from WWII, and over the course of the next five years became the mother of four children. After several transitional moves, the couple settled in Atlanta, GA, where Louise was employed by several different companies, Gambrell, Harlan Law Firm, Foundation Life Insurance, and the US Chamber of Commerce. She was a loyal and active member of Southwest Christian Church for many years. After her husband Bernard passed away in 1991, Louise remained in the home they shared for another 26 years. For many years Louise was the caretaker of her husband who developed a debilitating disease that cost him the loss of his legs and eventually took his like. She cared for his every need with tender hands and a loving heart. Louise has a selfless and incredibly generous nature with an unfailing capacity to support those she loved. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard O. Scruggs, and her youngest son, Jeffrey Kris Scruggs. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Terri Scruggs and two sons, Bernard C. Scruggs (Susan), and Steve D. Scruggs. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jennifer Jones (Brandy), Kelly Scruggs (Joanna), Julie McKelvey (Steven), Kent Scruggs, Emma Scruggs, and her great grandchildren Eden Scruggs, Hank Scruggs, Haden McKelvey, Caroline McKelvey and David McKelvey. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019, graveside at College Park Cemetery, 3600 N. Adams Street, College Park, GA 30037 (direct access off of Virginia Avenue) (404) 761-5400. Services provided by Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary