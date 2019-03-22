NEILL, Becky "Peaches" Becky Irene Tikkanen Neill, 70, passed away March 20, 2019, in her Sandy Springs GA home of 31 yrs. after battling brain cancer for nearly 3 yrs. Born in Ohio, she grew up in Penn. & Fla. She and her loving husband of 45 years, John, both graduated from the Univ. of Fla. and Ga. State U. Also surviving are 3 sons, Gantt, Brent & Brandon, 3 grandchildren, several nieces/nephew. All who knew Peaches loved her beautiful smile and vibrant personality. Passions were a love of shopping and shoes, cats, her sons & grandchildren, Gator football & travel (25 cruises). Her career included Macy's (buyer), retail store mgr., teaching at high schools (Newton Co. 3 yrs.) & in 1977 starting Essex Jewelry Co. which sold to stores & national mail order cos. for over 20 yrs. A Celebration of Becky's Life will be Sat. 4/6 at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, 30328. Visitation with the family begins at 1 pm with the service at 3. Reception to follow at Rivermont Golf Club, 3130 Rivermont Pky. Johns Creek 30022. In lieu of flowers donations would be most appreciated to the Sandy Springs Rotary Foundation, PO Box 28894, Sandy Springs, GA 30358. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019