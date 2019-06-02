BULL, Belitje Bancker Belitje Bancker Bull passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, with her family by her side in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, at the age of 85. Belitje was born March 18, 1934, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Evert and Dorothy Bancker. In 1948, she graduated from Mrs. Lovett's school on West Wesley Road in Atlanta. She then attended North Fulton High School for two years before graduating from St. Anne's- Belfield School in 1952 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She graduated from Duke University School of Nursing in 1956 and then married Bert Oastler that September. What they wanted was to make many friends. They accomplished that tenfold. And also with Charles "Bunky" Bull, Belitje had an amazing life. Belitje worked as a registered nurse at the Buckhead Clinic and Metro Eye & Ear at West Paces Ferry Hospital in Atlanta. Throughout her life, she supported many causes and organizations, including March of Dimes, CASA for Children and the Saint Simons Land Trust. She was active in ALTA Tennis from its origin and the Lovett School Mother's Club. Her respect of The Lovett School led all of her children there, including one of her granddaughters. Belitje was very beautiful, a wonderful mother and nurseshe took care of us all. We learned so much from her, including how to laugh easily and how to always be the life of the party. She was the biggest Braves fan anyone had ever met. She also loved skiing, being a hostess and sewing. Belitje's love of cats and animals of all kinds led to a passion for helping to control the feral cat population on Sea Island, Georgia. Her three cats, Hercules, Duchess and Gracie, love and miss her very much. In addition to her parents, Belitje is preceded in death by her brother, Evert Abram Bancker Jr. Belitje is survived by her two daughters and one son, Elizabeth Oastler Jackson (Rex), Elaine Oastler Blackmon and Thomas William Oastler (Cyndy); one step-daughter; four grandchildren, Taylor Bancker Jackson, Victoria May Henson, Juliette Davis Jackson and Caroline Belitje Blackmon; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Piper Elizabeth Jackson; and two step-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Christ Church Frederica with The Rev. Katie Knoll Lenon officiating. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family wishes memorial contributions to be directed to the Saint Simons Land Trust, 1624 Frederica Rd #6, Saint Simons Island, GA 31525. Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.www.edomillerandsons.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary