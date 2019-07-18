|
FRANK, Belle Teplis Belle Teplis Frank, age 98, of Atlanta Ga. died July 17, 2019. A longtime resident of Atlanta she was a loving, devoted and extremely generous mother, grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Frank; parents, Louis and Miriam Teplis; and brother Nathan Teplis. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Friedman of Brookhaven Ga., and Barbara Katz and her husband Barry of Marietta, GA; grandsons Mitchell Katz and Andrew Katz both of Marietta, GA.; brother, Dr. Paul Teplis of Marietta, GA.; special cousin, Inna Satunovsky of Peachtree City, GA; and many other extended family members. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chabad of Cobb or Ahavath Achim Synagogue. A graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:00pm at Arlington Memorial. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019