Ben Murray
MURRAY, Ben Franklin Ben F. Murray, 85 of Atlanta, GA departed this life on June 24, 2020. To cherish his memory, wife, Mildred; daughters, Veronica (Leo) Rhodan and Benjette Brown; daughter-in-law Yvonne Murray; sisters, Christine Roper and Carolyn Turner; step-children, Keith R. Harris, Dr. Darryl (Frances) R. Harris, Bruce Dunham, Brenda Abbott, and Bonnye Abbott; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A virtual memorial service is scheduled for July 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM with private interment at the Georgia National Cemetery. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
