|
|
RICHARDSON, Ben Dalton Benjamin Richardson, Jr. passed away March 21, 2020, at the age of 90. He and his family moved to Atlanta in 1962 and was a resident of Dunwoody since 1975. Ben was the son of Dalton B. Richardson and Lucille McArthur Richardson. He was born and raised in Ariton (Dale County), Alabama. He was a current and active member of Dunwoody Baptist Church, previously Avondale First Baptist Church and an ordained deacon. Ben graduated from Auburn University in 1951. After graduation he served in the USAF as a commissioned officer and then worked for International Harvester Co./Navistar for 41 years. Afterwards, he worked with his son at Integrated Storage Solutions. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Martha Ann Lewis Richardson; two sons B. David Richardson (Jennifer) and Edwin L. Richardson (Dawn). He has 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020