1/
Ben Rish
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RISH, Ben Joiner


Ben Joiner Rish was born in Edison, Georgia on April 1, 1929. He passed away August 16, 2020. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Zeagler Rish (2012). Survivors include two daughters, Kimberlee Elizabeth Rish and Mary Katherine McDermott and one grandson, Christopher Stephen Nodine. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Memorials can be sent to Vilulah Baptist Church, 809 Morgan Road, Coleman, GA 39836, Attn: Cemetary Perpetual Trust.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved