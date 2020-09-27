

RISH, Ben Joiner





Ben Joiner Rish was born in Edison, Georgia on April 1, 1929. He passed away August 16, 2020. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Zeagler Rish (2012). Survivors include two daughters, Kimberlee Elizabeth Rish and Mary Katherine McDermott and one grandson, Christopher Stephen Nodine. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Memorials can be sent to Vilulah Baptist Church, 809 Morgan Road, Coleman, GA 39836, Attn: Cemetary Perpetual Trust.



