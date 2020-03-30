|
|
THOMAS, Sr., Benard Bernard Rogers Thomas, Sr. died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born September 5, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia at the McLendon Medical Clinic, Bernard was the only child of Henrietta Rogers and Roy Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Harriet; children, Bernard, Jr. (Shana), Linda Sanders (Rodney), Jason (Pearliya); ten grandchildren Breland, Bryton, Lindsey, Lauryn, Jonathan, Judah, Joseph, Elijah Moore (Yaribel), Janaea Williams and Zechariah Williams; stepchildren, Angela Price and Kerry Price; and a host of other family and friends. Bernard graduated from Washington High School in 1964, where he was a member of the Washington High School Band, a member of the C.N. Cornell Chapter of the National Honor Society and received a Distinctive Diploma. After high school he attended Morehouse College where he was a member of the Morehouse Glee Club and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1969. He attended the University of Minnesota Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1974. After being admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1975, Bernard started his career as a practicing attorney with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as a Trial Attorney. He then worked with the City of Atlanta as an Assistant City Attorney from 1977-1981. In 1981, Bernard was offered an opportunity to go into private practice with the law firm of Arrington, Rubin, Winter & Goger. In 1982 he became a member and managing partner of Arrington, Patterson & Thomas, P.C. After several years in private practice, he learned that his passion was in public service, so he returned to the City of Atlanta in 1985 as a Senior Assistant City Attorney where he provided oral and written advisory opinions to the Mayor, members of the City Council, department heads and bureau directors. He also was the principal legal advisor to the Department of Finance. Because of his legal abilities, he was again asked to return to private practice as an Associate Attorney with the law firm of McGriff & Associates (2003-2004). After a year he realized he loved working with the City of Atlanta and returned to work as a Research and Policy Analyst until his retirement in 2014. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta City Employees Credit Union for several years. A private funeral service was held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Murray Brothers Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 30, 2020