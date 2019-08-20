|
DIXON, Sr., Benjamin Randolph Benjamin Randolph Dixon, Sr., passed away peacefully, August 17, 2019 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He would have been 88 years old, on Oct. 3. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bertha Craig Dixon, his beloved son Benjamin "Randy" Dixon, Jr., his great- grandchildren Paul Evan Etheridge and Melanie Leigh Etheridge, his parents Margaret Connor Dixon and Phillip Lanier Dixon and brother James Dixon. He is survived by his daughters Margaret Dixon Wood, son-in-law, Wayne Wood, Phyllis Dixon Etheridge; granddaughter Carrie Marie Combs, grandson-in-law Kenneth Ray Combs, great grandchildren, Dr. Morgan Leigh Barron, Kenneth Mackinley Combs, Maitland Marie Combs, Melanie Makenna Combs, twin sister Betty Dixon Taylor, Brother, John Banks Hodge and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was born in Winchester, Virginia but raised in Columbus, Georgia. He attended Mountain Hill School in Harris County. This is where he met his wife, Bertha. After High School they moved to Atlanta, Georgia and were longtime residents of DeKalb County. His real estate career started when he joined the realty and mortgage firm of D.L. Stokes & Co., Inc. in his early twenties. He enjoyed a long tenure with this company and developed lifelong friends. After leaving D.L. Stokes he worked for other mortgage companies, S & L Mortgage and Crecent Mortgage. He became a Certified Real Estate appraiser in the early 1990's and retired from this career in 2008. He enjoyed camping, water skiing and Archery. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Griffin Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf with his many friends and attended the Master's in Augusta on several occasions. He enjoyed watching all sports, golf, tennis, collegiate basketball and football with his favorite teams being Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. He was a loving father and grandfather and was always there to lend a listening ear when we needed him. He was a loyal friend to many. He had a positive outlook and fiercely guarded his independence. We will all miss him tremendously and will never be able to fill the void he left. We look forward to reuniting with him in Heaven along with our mother. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Floral Hills Funeral Homes. Funeral Services will be in the chapel at 3 PM. Interment will follow the service in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019