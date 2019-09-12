|
DUMA, Benjamin Garrett Benjamin Garrett Duma, 20, passed away on September 4th while attending college at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. Ben was born on December 23, 1998 to Anne and Scott Duma. Ben was a junior Industrial and Systems Engineering major in the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity and a full scholarship Midshipman in USC's Navy ROTC program. He loved to fly planes and aspired to become a Marine aviator. As a member of the Trojan Battalion, Ben was presently serving as CMC (Chief of Staff Billet) and had previously been a Squad Leader and member of the Drill Team, Color Guard and Sword Detail. Ben had been a co-captain of USC NROTC basketball and flag football teams that defeated arch rival UCLA. Ben's service distinctions included receiving the Reserve Officers Association National Security Medal and Ribbons for Physical Fitness, Intramural Sports and Drill Team. Ben was a graduate of The Marist School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Class Treasurer, and a four-year varsity letterman in both basketball and soccer, serving as a captain of the soccer team his senior year. Along with close friends, he helped found the Los Ni?os Primero soccer program to teach life skills to underprivileged kids through athletics. Ben loved his summers at YMCA Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie, SC. He attended camp for most of his childhood with his close friends and then worked as a counselor where he was a sailing instructor and mentor for young campers. Although Ben had moved to LA, he was a Southern boy at heart who loved country music, outdoor activities and all sports. He snow skied, fished, shot trap, and was accomplished in many water activities, including surfing, wake boarding and slalom skiing. Ben ran the 2019 LA Marathon after little training, finishing with a respectable time and the audacity to show-up for PT the next morning with his NROTC classmates even though he'd been excused from doing so. Although accomplished in many activities, Ben will be most remembered for his love, compassion and friendship. Ben's personality was fun loving and carefree, always with a mischievous smile and twinkle in his blue eyes. He was rarely self-conscious and put himself out there whenever there was an opportunity for a laugh to be had. Ben could relate and endear himself to everyone, including classmates and their parents. Ben sincerely took an interest in those around him and regularly put others ahead of himself. Ben is survived by his parents; brother, Will; sister, Kate; maternal grandparents, Dale and Joyce Willett; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Alyce Duma along with a great aunt, second cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at The Marist School in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Ben, the family and Midshipman from his battalion at USC have created an endowment to fund a USC Navy/Marine ROTC scholarship to be awarded to a Midshipman whose motivation and commitment best reflect Ben's tenacious and lively character. Please consider a donation to the "Fight On Forever, Ben!" GoFundMe page or make a contribution to the . We love you Ben and will carry on, striving to prosper and grow and become the better people you inspired us to be. Although your spirit will live on in our memory, we look forward to one day seeing and being with you again.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019