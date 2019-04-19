NORTON, Benjamin Edward "Ben" 31, died on Thursday, March 21st in Ashburn, Virginia. Ben was born on May 10, 1987, in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia in 2005. After graduation, he attended Georgia Southern University and received a degree from The University of Virginia in Wise. Ben played soccer for many years, was an avid musician in high school and college and was a card-carrying member of Mensa! After completing his degree, he worked for his parents' local food delivery company, transforming it into a refrigerated transportation and logistics company. Norton Transport continues to service producers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Benjamin is survived by his mother and stepfather Joy and Dennis Evans of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, his father and stepmother Rod Norton and Cydney Jones of Alpharetta, Georgia, sister Jessica Norton of Georgetown, South Carolina, maternal grandfather Paul H. Gipson, Sr. of Staunton, Virginia, paternal grandmother Kay Norton of Alpharetta, Georgia and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Those who knew Ben know he was not a fan of funerals or celebrations of life therefore the family has chosen private memorials. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Ben's character, we ask that remembrances and memorials be made to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary