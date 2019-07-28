|
SELMAN, Jr., Benjamin Benjamin Thomas Selman, Jr. age 83, died on July 26, 2019. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 28, 1936. He was the son of the late Corrie J. Selman and Benjamin Thomas Selman, Sr. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Chi Alpha Phi and Betta Gamma Sigma. After graduating, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Mr. Selman began his professional career at Arthur Andersen as a CPA on the audit team. He was also a lifetime member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accounts. After Arthur Andersen, he joined Cousins Properties where he was Treasure and later in charge of land development. He played a major role in the development of Indian Hills in Cobb County. In the early 1970's he left Cousins Properties to start his own residential development company where he consulted for the local banks and developed residential lots until he temporarily retired in 1990. In 1997, he decided to reenter the work force when he purchased the Pine Ridge rental community in Forsyth County with his son. His office was near the front door of the leasing office where he loved to sit and greet all of the residents with a smile and kind word until he retired in 2019. Mr. Selman enjoyed spending time at his lake house fishing, hunting at the Dollar Hide Hunting Club in Alabama and visiting the Saint Simons Island beach. He was a long time member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where he served as a member of the Administrative board. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jean Cook Selman, his sister Eddie Jean Quillen of Grand Junction, Colorado, his son Benjamin Thomas Selman, III (Susan), his daughter Mary Louise Hanlon (David), his son Frank Cook Selman, his granddaughters Elizabeth Selman Rudd (Cam), Julia Wright Selman and Ashley Cook Hanlon, and his grandson Benjamin Locke Hanlon. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am in Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park followed by a Celebration of Life reception at 12:00 pm at the home of Ben and Susan Selman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305, The Chastain Park Conservancy, 4100 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30342 or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019