Benjamin Turner Jr.
1944 - 2020
TURNER, Jr., Benjamin Leonard "Ben"

Benjamin "Ben" Leonard Turner, Jr., age 76, of Griffin passed away November 2, 2020. He was born in Selma, Alabama on May 19, 1944 to the late Benjamin L. Turner, Sr. and Margaret Louise Turner. Ben was a car salesman for Fayette Imports. He graduated from Therrell High School in Atlanta. Ben is survived by his son, Brian (Mindy) Turner of Griffin, his grandson, Harrison Turner of Griffin, his sister, Connie (Bee) Huddleston of Brooks, his brother, Tim Turner of Smyrna, and nieces, nephew, and cousins. The family arranged for a cremation service and there will be a private memorial at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
