Bennie GOODWIN II Obituary
GOODWIN, II, Dr. Bennie E. Celebrating the Life and Legacy service for Dr. Bennie E. Goodwin, II will be Saturday May 25, 2019 at 12 noon at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church 1879 Glenwood Ave SE. Dr. William E. Flippin Sr., Pastor Dr. Goodwin leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years Mrs. Melody Goodwin, other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at the Church at 11:45 am. The family will receive friends tonight at Hines Chapel from 7-8 pm. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 595 West Lake Ave NW 404-792-2400.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019
