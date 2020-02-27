Services
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Bennie Shelton Obituary
SHELTON (COLLINS), Bennie Lou Mrs. Bennie Lou Collins Shelton, age 93, celebrated her homegoing on Friday morning, Feb. 21. 2020. She was born in McAlester, OK, and spent her childhood in Hugo, OK. She graduated with honors from Hugo High School and was a member of the National Honor Society throughout high school. Bennie Lou married her high school sweetheart and returning WWII veteran in 1946. His career led them across the country to California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. In each place, Bennie Lou put down roots and made a beautiful home for her family while continuing her successful career as an executive assistant in the banking industry, city government and higher education, finally retiring from Emory University after many years of service. She was a loving mother to her twin daughters, Alice and Jane, and was devoted to every aspect of their lives at school, at church and among their friends. She was especially instrumental in the development of their music education, focusing on excellent piano instruction for them through the years. Bennie Lou accepted Christ as her Savior at the tender age of 9. Her faith, the hallmark of her life, was shown in tireless devotion to her family and church, Clairmont Hills Baptist. She taught Sunday School, led Bible studies, visited the sick, and volunteered wherever needed. She will be missed deeply by both family and friends. Bennie Lou is survived by her daughter Jane Vale and husband Shannon, grandsons Ben Harris and wife Megan, Joshua Vale, Matthew Vale and wife Beata, and great-grandchildren Addie and Jackson Harris and Elias Vale. She was predeceased by her daughter Alice Shelton Bailey and grandson William Harris. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Larry Burgess will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, GA with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Shelton's honor to Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills, Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -