BARRETT, Benny Melvin Benny Melvin Barrett, 84, of Fayetteville Georgia passed away April 14, 20. He is survived by his wife, Lois Hudson Barrett of 64 years; children, Cheryl Cofer and Gary Barrett; grandchildren, Chuck, Chris, and Chad Cofer, Bryan Barrett and Brooke Lawrence; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Caroline Cofer and a third one on the way; and sister, Mary Ann Williams. He was an airline mechanic with Delta Airlines for over 33 years.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020
