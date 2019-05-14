Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny GORDON

Obituary Flowers

Benny GORDON Obituary
GORDON, Benny Benny R. Gordon, age 81 of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. A Remembrance Service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Scot Ward Funeral Services; Graveside Services will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Barbour officiating. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The full obituary and condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.