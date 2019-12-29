Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Antioch Church Road
Dewy Rose, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Antioch Church Road
Dewy Rose, GA
Benny Yarbrough Obituary
YARBROUGH, Benny Mr. Benny Milton "Chuck" Yarbrough, 82, of Conyers, passed December 26, 2019. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in East Point having worked in the the maintenance department, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed restoring old cars. Survivors: wife Jean; children: Sharon Yarbrough and Greg (Lynn) Yarbrough; sister, Jo Ann Webb; grandson, Ben (Jessie) Yarbrough; great-granddaughter, Claire Lynn Yarbrough. Preceded in death by: parents William Rufus and Ima Gunter Yarbrough; granddaughter, Claire Rebecca Yarbrough; brothers: Billy, Jimmy, and Larry. Funeral service: Monday, December 30, at 11 o'clock at Antioch Baptist Church, Antioch Church Road, Dewy Rose, GA. Interment: Forest Hills Memorial Park, Elberton. Visitation: at Berry Funeral Home, 6 - 8 PM, Sunday and at Antioch Baptist Church, 10 - 10:45 AM on Monday. Flowers will be accepted. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, 706 - 283 - 5142.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
