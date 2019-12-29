|
YARBROUGH, Benny Mr. Benny Milton "Chuck" Yarbrough, 82, of Conyers, passed December 26, 2019. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in East Point having worked in the the maintenance department, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed restoring old cars. Survivors: wife Jean; children: Sharon Yarbrough and Greg (Lynn) Yarbrough; sister, Jo Ann Webb; grandson, Ben (Jessie) Yarbrough; great-granddaughter, Claire Lynn Yarbrough. Preceded in death by: parents William Rufus and Ima Gunter Yarbrough; granddaughter, Claire Rebecca Yarbrough; brothers: Billy, Jimmy, and Larry. Funeral service: Monday, December 30, at 11 o'clock at Antioch Baptist Church, Antioch Church Road, Dewy Rose, GA. Interment: Forest Hills Memorial Park, Elberton. Visitation: at Berry Funeral Home, 6 - 8 PM, Sunday and at Antioch Baptist Church, 10 - 10:45 AM on Monday. Flowers will be accepted. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, 706 - 283 - 5142.
