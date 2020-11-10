1/
Bereniece Wilson
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bereniece's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON (JACKSON), Bereniece

Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson went to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2020. She passed away gently at Piedmont-Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia. Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson is survived by Mr. Orion (Terri) Jackson, Mrs. Dianne (Ronnie) Sewell, Ms. Vivian Jackson (Deceased), Mrs. Loretta (John) Moon, Mrs. Regina Jackson (Andrew Wilker), and a host of great and grand nieces and nephews. Her viewing will take place at Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia, at 9:00 AM, with the burial service taking place at 11 AM at the church cemetery. The family is entrusting Mrs. Wilson to Watts Funeral Home in Union Point, Georgia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Watts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved