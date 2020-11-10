WILSON (JACKSON), Bereniece



Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson went to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2020. She passed away gently at Piedmont-Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia. Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson is survived by Mr. Orion (Terri) Jackson, Mrs. Dianne (Ronnie) Sewell, Ms. Vivian Jackson (Deceased), Mrs. Loretta (John) Moon, Mrs. Regina Jackson (Andrew Wilker), and a host of great and grand nieces and nephews. Her viewing will take place at Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia, at 9:00 AM, with the burial service taking place at 11 AM at the church cemetery. The family is entrusting Mrs. Wilson to Watts Funeral Home in Union Point, Georgia.



