PHILLIPS, Berline Mrs. Berline Phillips of Austell, GA, passed on Sept. 18, 2019. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 AM, from Paradise Missionary, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW Atlanta, GA. Dr. Charles Harper III, Pastor. Rev Stanley Calloway, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Alton Phillips; children, Sonequa & Clarence; Host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Everyone is asked to assemble at 245 Scenic View Ct., Atlanta at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 24, 2019