FRIEDMAN, Bernard Bernard D. Friedman, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at Seacrest Village Goldberg Health Center in Encinitas, CA on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he took over and ran his father's engraved printing manufacturing company at age a young age when his father died unexpectedly in a car crash. He relocated with his family to Atlanta in 1973 to be closer to extended family, where he was the owner of Murphy's Office Supply. Most recently, in November of 2018, he moved to San Diego to be closer to his daughter and son-in-law and their family. He loved a good joke, spending time with his family, playing golf, driving his car even at age 93, and reading a good history book. He was predeceased by his beautiful "bride" of 62 years, Barbara, and his son, Howard. He is survived by his adoring family, daughter, Shari Friedman Schenk, son-in-law, Frederick Schenk, daughter-in-law, Jane Holly Friedman, grandchildren Benjamin and Ana, Michaela, Sydney, Arianna and Ryan, sister and brother-in-law Ann and Sam Galanti, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1 PM, on Sunday, March 8th at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seacrest Foundation https://www.seacrestvillage.org/seacrest-foundation/give-now in Bernie's memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020