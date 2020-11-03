1/
Bernard Garrett
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARRETT, Bernard

Graveside Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 1 pm Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton. Rev. Jose Adames, Presiding. Bernard born on June 12, 1945 in Atlanta, known as "Yunt". Educated in the Atlanta Public School System and graduate of Turner High School. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force; stationed in Japan and other locations around the world. Bernard played sports while in the Military and was offered a Major League Baseball Contract. He enrolled to Georgia State University earning his Bachelors Degree in Business. On April 1, 1967, he married Jacquelyn "Jackie". He worked for the United States Postal Service for over two decades, but Bernard's dream was to start his own business. In the late 80's , Bernard launched his own resource publication; "Issues in Black America" Magazine. Preceded in death by wife, Jackie. Survivors:, daughter, Marilyn (Benjamin) Nelson, sons, Reggie (Darlene) Garrett and Lionel (Jennifer) Garrett; grandchildren; Breyanna, Kionia, Travarius, Sierra, Dylan, Landon, Hogan & Lennox; great grandchildren; Xya, Deuce, Drew, Xane, Sire; special and devoted nephew, Scotty Corbin; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 am - 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404)349-30000 mbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Harmony Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved