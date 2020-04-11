Services
Bernard Gross


1922 - 2020
Bernard Gross Obituary
GROSS, Bernard "Bernie" Bernard (Bernie) Gross, died peacefully on April 8. Born on October 22, 1922 in Czechoslovakia, Bernie survived the Holocaust despite being conscripted into the Hungarian Munkatabor. For many years, Bernie owned "Bernie's Tailor Shop" on Shallowford Road. Even at an advanced age, Bernie was debonair in his dress, had a twinkle in his eye, a sheepish grin, and a wry sense of humor. He wanted to be remembered for "trying to do the right thing and be a good person." He is survived by 3 children, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother and a sister. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and son, Ruth and Marvin, and by 4 of his brothers. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation B'nai Torah, the William Bremen Jewish Home, and amitchildren.org. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020
