SEGAL, Bernard Bernard Stanley Segal passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Berney was born to Bessie and Joe Segal December 10, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida. As a young boy Berney showed an uncanny ability to hit a small white fuzzy ball back and forth over a net. He continued to excel at tennis while attending Plant High School in Tampa. He went on the win many junior tournaments including the Junior Championship of Florida and the Philadelphia Junior Championship. He was also a member of the Junior Davis Cup Team and one of the first participants in the Orange Bowl Tennis Tournament. Berney took his game to the University of Florida where he was the first tennis scholarship recipient. He went on to letter his Junior and Senior years, serving as Captain of the 1948 SEC Championship team. After graduating in 1951 with a business degree, Berney served in the US Air Force and then began his career in retail management at Davison's flagship store in Atlanta. It was there that he met his future wife, Deborah Otis, and in rapid succession they married in Atlanta and moved to Mobile.They began their family there with the birth of daughter Julia and three years later, son Christopher. Following a twenty plus year career in retail management, mainly in Philadelphia and Allentown, Pa., the family moved back to Atlanta in 1979, where Berney began a new career in sales. Upon retirement, Berney was able to spend time as he wished at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center where he enjoyed the clay court doubles game. He could be seen playing with his buddies, sometimes calling balls "Out" that were likely "In" and using old balls to maximize his junk game. Berney will be remembered as a kind and loving father who was dedicated to his family. He relished his loyal friendships with all his tennis pals, and was known by all for his strong work ethic, as well as his dry wit and self deprecating humor. Deborah predeceases him. He is survived by his children, daughter Julia and husband Charley, son Christopher, four grandchildren, Anna, Callie, Matilda and Grace, and great-grandchild, Ella. A private, family service will be held.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2020