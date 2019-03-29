TAYLOR, Sr., Bernard Lane December 16, 1952 - March 21, 2019 Hampton, GA- Mr. Bernard "BooJack" Taylor, 66, formerly of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 20192 at The Word of God Christian Ministries Church with Pastor Michael Gray, pastor, officiating. Public viewing will be held Friday at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale GA 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Taylor was born December 16, 1952 in Columbus, GA to the late Cortez Taylor, Sr and Felomon Kylow Taylor. Bernard was a 1971 graduate of Spencer High School. He was formerly employed with Columbus Foundry for a number of years and later moved to Morrow, GA where he was employed at Piedmont Hospital, the Atlanta Braves and Park and Fly. Survivors include his wife, Loretta Boswell Taylor of Hampton, GA; daughter, Crystal R. Perry (Craig) of Hampton, GA; two sons, Bernard Taylor, Jr. of Hampton, GA and Darnell Taylor (Cicely) of Riverdale, GA three brothers, Gerald Bowden, and Melvin Taylor all of Morrow, GA; Cortez) Taylor of Columbus, GA; one sister, Victoria (Walter Jackson, FL) Taylor of Morrow, GA; six grandchildren, Kaderrius Baugh of Columbus, GA: Savon and Malik Perry of Hampton, GA and Amarius Harris (Taylor) of North Carolina; ZaKirah and Jada Stokley, Niyonna and Ryan Taylor, all Riverdale, GA and a host of other relatives and friends. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary