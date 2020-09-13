Bernardine Lawton

LAWTON, Bernardine Holdrege Bernardine Holdrege Lawton, known affectionately as "Bunny," died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Madison, GA. Bunny was born in Savannah on November 26, 1939. She is survived by her older brother, Alexander Robert Lawton III of Franklin, TN; daughter Lawton Brewster Boardman and son-in-law Paul of Los Angeles; son John Pierce Brewster Jr. of Sewanee, TN; and grandchildren Annabel Lawton Boardman and Paul Harris Boardman Jr. of Los Angeles, and Francis Alexander Brewster and Sarah Ann Brewster of Sewanee. Raised in Atlanta, Bunny graduated from St. Timothy's School in Stevenson, MD. She received her BFA in painting from Delta State University in Cleveland, MS. Prolific in all mediums, Bunny showed her work throughout the region. After returning to Savannah for several years, she lived in Greenwood, MS and Athens, GA before moving to Madison, where she continued her painting, and crafted whimsical creatures from recycled materials. The community at Episcopal Church of the Advent in Madison was very important to her, and friends there marveled at her fierce independence and enjoyed her indomitable sense of humor. A memorial service in Madison, GA will be planned for a later date. Bunny's ashes will be interred during a private ceremony at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah. The service will be officiated by her beloved cousin, The Rev. Sarah Lawton Brockenbrough.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store