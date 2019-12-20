Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Clarke
Bernice Clarke

Bernice Clarke In Memoriam
Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke May 29, 1950 - Dec. 20, 2007 Dr. Bernice Carter Clarke inspired many during her lifetime. As a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated educator for more than 30 years, she left a lasting impact on the lives of many including her family, friends, sorors, students and colleagues. Her spirit still shines today through those who had the pleasure of knowing her and the standard of excellence she set for everyone she encountered. Please keep us in your prayers as we reflect on precious moments spent with such a caring and virtuous woman, and may the Lord be with each of us as we strive to continue her legacy. God Bless, Dr. M.O. Clarke Otanya M. Clarke, Esq. Moranne O. Clarke, Esq.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019
