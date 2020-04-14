|
|
DUNAGAN (GREASON), Bernice Bernice Greason Dunagan, age 88 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Dunagan was born on September 8, 1931 to the late Bedford & Ethel Cawley Greason. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Andrew Dunagan, in 2012. Mrs. Dunagan is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Terry Jo & Paul Stewart of Lawrenceville, Martha Dunagan of Lawrenceville, and Vicky Alexander of Senoia; grandchildren, Bobbi Presley of Lawrenceville, Dixie Stewart of Pensacola, FL, Weslee Sewell of Lawrenceville, Steven Sewell of Lawrenceville, Jamie and Tyler Hancock of Concord; 4 great grandchildren, and her brother, Morris Greason of Dacula. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020