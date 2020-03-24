|
MAZO, Bernice K. Bernice Kravitch Mazo passed away March 18, 2020. Bernice was born on May 16, 1922 in Savannah, GA to Aaron and Ella (Wiseman) Kravitch. She resided in Atlanta for over 67 years with her loving husband of 48 years Edwin Julian Mazo, until his passing in 1994. She enjoyed living for over 40 years at Plaza Towers. She was known to be an excellent cook and baker plus she enjoyed volunteering at St. Philips Thrift Shop. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, plus sisters Rosylin Weitz (David), Judge Phyllis Kravitch and son-in-law Herbert William "Bill" Mabry. She is survived by Sister Sally Scharf (William) of New York City, daughters Laura Arnovitz (Richard) of Memphis, TN, and Anne Mabry of Marietta, GA, grandchildren, Amanda La Kier (Howard), Skye Cossio, Cynthia, Nickelson (Andrew) and Matthew Mabry (Rachel), great-grandchildren, Eden La Kier, Maren La Kier, Eli Cossio and Jude Cossio. A special thank you to her amazing caregiver for the last 5 years, Margaret Kamau. A private graveside service was held in Bonaventure Cemetery, on March 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family request contribution be made to . Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Mazo and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2020