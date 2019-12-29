|
ROY, Bernice Adele Bernice Adele Davis Roth Roy of Locust Grove, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 99 after a brief illness. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on Feb. 20, 1920. After retiring from Reuben H. Donnelley Corp. as a Supervisor, she and her late husband, Maurice lived in Miami before moving to St. Augustine, FL. They moved to Locust Grove, GA. In Dec. of 2016 to live with their daughter, Carol and her husband Ronald, for assistance with daily life in their final years. In her spare time, Mrs. Roy was an enthusiastic traveler, regularly joining Carol and Ron on trips to Biloxi, MS, and cruising the Caribbean. At home, she enjoyed keeping her mind engaged, whether through jigsaw puzzles, card games, word searches, or cross word puzzles. Bernice was a lifelong, devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves, as well as a fan of tennis. She was also an accomplished bowler and a member of the Andrew McBride Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution in McDonough, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry L Davis and Gladys M. Firestine Davis; her adoptive parents, George and Amelia T. Roth; her husband, Maurice D. Roy; her son, John M. Muse; her daughter, Sandra Richard; her step-son, Clifford Roy; her sisters, Betty Roth Serilla, Virginia Roth Hudson; her brothers, Richard L. Davis, Edward C. Davis; and her granddaughter, Melania Richard Goodman. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Groover and her husband, Ronald of Locust Grove, GA; sons, James H. Muse, Jr. of Charleston, SC, Jerry A. Muse and his wife, Harriett of Ravenel, SC; daughter in-law, Marsha Muse of Hanahan, SC; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 1:00 PM until the service began. Chaplain Tom Lee officiated. Interment was at Georgia National Cemetery Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 o'clock. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019