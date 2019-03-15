Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Roswell, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice TOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice TOLAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice TOLAN Obituary
TOLAN, Bernice Bernice Tolan, 96, of Woodstock, GA passed away on March 13, 2019. A service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 11:00AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The burial will be held at 4:30PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell. Mrs. Tolan is survived by her daughters; Sheran Loudermilk (Mike) of Woodstock, GA, Cathy Curlette (Bill) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Suzanne Belk (Jim) of Kennesaw, GA; her sister, Sally Godfrey of Peucala, GA; as well as 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tolan is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her son. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Tolan's name to the . Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
Download Now