|
|
TOLAN, Bernice Bernice Tolan, 96, of Woodstock, GA passed away on March 13, 2019. A service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 11:00AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The burial will be held at 4:30PM at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell. Mrs. Tolan is survived by her daughters; Sheran Loudermilk (Mike) of Woodstock, GA, Cathy Curlette (Bill) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Suzanne Belk (Jim) of Kennesaw, GA; her sister, Sally Godfrey of Peucala, GA; as well as 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tolan is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her son. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Tolan's name to the . Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019