WATKINS, Bernice Mrs. Bernice S. Watkins, of Atlanta, passed on March 7, 2019. Funeral Service for Mrs. Bernice Watkins will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11AM at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, Ga. 30168 with Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Pastor and Rev. John Williams, officiating. Interment, Canton National Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30AM. Carl M. Williams Fun. Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019