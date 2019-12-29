|
|
WEINSTEIN, Bernice Bernice Weinstein (nee Menchel), age 88, beloved wife of Sherman Weinstein, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, due to cancer related complications, in their home at The Parc of Duluth, GA. Bernice was a long-time docent at the Michael C. Carlos Museum of Antiquities, at Emory University in Atlanta, specializing in Egyptian history and artifacts. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Sonski of Los Angeles, California and Debi Kasman of Lawrenceville, GA. She also has four surviving grandchildren, Rachel and Cleo Sonski, and Jesse and Reed Kasman. Bernice was a supporter of the library at Brandeis University in Waltham, MA, The Humane Society, and B'nai Brith. Please consider making a donation in her name to carry on her legacy. She is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Robert Menchel of Rochester, New York and Dr. Harold Menchel, DDS of Coral Springs, Florida. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019