Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
Bernie Chadwick


1939 - 2019
Bernie Chadwick Obituary
CHADWICK, Bernie Jerold Bernie Jerold Chadwick, age 80 of Woodstock passed away on December 2, 2019. Jerold was born on May 21, 1939 in Atlanta to Aubrey and Ruby Chadwick. He is survived by his wife, Sandra S. Chadwick; brother, Larry N. Chadwick, Sr. (Sandra); nephew, L. Neil Chadwick, Jr. (Jessica) and daughter, Susanna Chadwick; niece, Christy L. Chadwick and daughter, Madeline Bridges; brother-in-law, Douglas L. Smith (Marcia); and nephew, Michael Smith (Jessica). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the (https://www.alz.org/) or favorite charity. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Baptist Church. The Chadwick family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
