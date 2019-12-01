|
|
STEPHENS, Dr. Berry Wiley Dr. Berry Wiley Stephens, 77, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born July 29, 1942 in Watkinsville, Georgia to Ronald and Inez Stephens. Wiley graduated from Athens High School and University of Georgia and was a member of Kappa Sigma. Always diligent and determined, Wiley finished college in 3 years. In high school Wiley met and fell in love with his soon to be wife, Linda Stephens. Wiley married Linda Stephens on August 24th in Athens. Initially looking at Law school Wiley heard a call to ministry and decided to become a United Methodist Minister. Wiley received his masters from Emory School Theology and his doctorate in ministry from McCormick. Wiley served faithfully within the United Methodist Church for 54 years with his longest church family being Dunwoody United Methodist Church. While preaching, Wiley also wrote compilations of his sermons and published Bethlehem Voices and Finding God: One Testimony at a Time. Wiley also was an adjunct professor of homiletics at Emory University. In addition to chairing and serving on many boards, he was elected on four separate occasions to represent the United Methodist Church at its general conference. After retiring Wiley and Linda moved to Covington, Georgia to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Ronnie Johnston. In Covington, Wiley continued to serve his new church family of Covington United Methodist Church through teaching and served his community through his commitment to Kiwanis and writing for the Covington newspaper. Wiley is survived by his family who loves him dearly: wife Linda Stephens; daughter Kelley Johnston; son Berry Stephens; son-in-law Ronnie Johnston; grandchildren Brittany, Zac, Katie, and Sidney; grandchildren-in-law Kevin and Maggie; great-granddaughter Tenley; and brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Mary Stephens. Wiley's funeral will be held at 11:30am Wednesday, December 4th at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Flowers can be to Dunwoody United Methodist Church or the family would appreciate donations made in his honor to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019