Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Nave of The Cathedral of St. Philip (Episcopal)
2744 Peachtree Road, N.W.
1928 - 2019
BUFFINGTON (BENNING), Bertha "Buffa" Age 90, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 1, 1928, to Theodore Russell Benning and Gertrude Landon Benning, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Renard Buffington, her parents, and her brothers Theodore Russell Benning, Jr., and Francis Harrison Benning. She is survived by her children, Herbert Russell Buffington (Bryan Freeman) and Donna Landon (Lana) Buffington; stepson, Donald Renard Buffington, Jr. (Patricia), his two sons, Donald R. Buffington, III (Mara) and William Edwin Buffington (Kim); and his three grandchildren, Nathan, Audra, and William Buffington. She also is survived by sisters Louise Benning Hall, Margaret Benning Woehst, Gertrude Benning Dacres, and thirteen nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held in the Nave of The Cathedral of St. Philip (Episcopal), 2744 Peachtree Road, N.W. on Thursday, October 17 at 2 PM, immediately followed by interment of her cremains in the Cathedral's Memorial Garden, and a reception in Gould Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the discretionary fund for the needy at the Cathedral. For full obituary and online guestbook: www.csog.com/current-obituaries.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019
