Bertha Higgins
HIGGINS, Bertha Lou "Bee" Bertha Lou "Bee" Higgins of Marietta passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 91. Bee was born in Waverly, Tennessee, on October 17, 1928, to Charles Samuel Stanfield and Luttie Victoria (Fry) Stanfield. She graduated from Russell High School in East Point, Georgia, in 1945, and completed two years at Wesleyan University in Macon, Georgia, studying journalism. Bee worked as a clerk/typist at Otis Elevator Co. in Atlanta before marrying the late William Sylvester "Bill" Higgins in Atlanta in 1953. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in January 2013. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, walking, and spending time with family. She traveled extensively, accompanying Bill on business trips throughout the Southeastern states as well as Spain, El Salvador, and other destinations. An annual beach vacation in Florida was a summer tradition for the family. A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Bee attended the East Point Church of Christ for many years, and she and her husband were founding members of the Piedmont Road Church of Christ in Marietta. Bee was predeceased by her husband Bill and by her daughter Patricia Johnston (Tom) of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is survived by her devoted family, son Stephen Higgins of Marietta (Margaret), daughter Betsy Looney (widow of Jon Looney) of Gainesville, Georgia, beloved granddaughter Katie Smith (Jourdan) of Gainesville, and cherished great-granddaughter Ava Smith. She is also survived by her brother John Stanfield of Peachtree City, Georgia, her sister Bettie Ristow of Allen, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Marietta will hold a private graveside service, for immediate family only, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association in her name, by visiting www.diabetes.org.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
