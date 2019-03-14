Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
3266 Ward Dr.
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Faith Int'l Min.
9800 Tara Blvd.
Jonesboro, GA
SMITH, Bertha Annette Celebration of life for Mrs. Bertha Annette Smith of Atlanta, Ga. will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Divine Faith Int'l Min. 9800 Tara Blvd. Jonesboro, Ga. with Pastor Angelique Simmons officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish a host of family and friends. The cortege will assemble at 3266 Ward Dr. Atlanta, Ga. 303054 at 10:00 a.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME INC. 404-768-2993.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019
