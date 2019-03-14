|
SMITH, Bertha Annette Celebration of life for Mrs. Bertha Annette Smith of Atlanta, Ga. will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Divine Faith Int'l Min. 9800 Tara Blvd. Jonesboro, Ga. with Pastor Angelique Simmons officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish a host of family and friends. The cortege will assemble at 3266 Ward Dr. Atlanta, Ga. 303054 at 10:00 a.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME INC. 404-768-2993.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019