ROBINSON, Bertram Robinson, Bertram, 97 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Anna & Aaron Rabinowiz. Bert had a long career in accounting & founded the Firm Robinson, Rabinowitz & Bernstein, P.C. He loved to travel, socialize, play tennis, and spend time with his loving family. Dad always had a smile on his face, and we'll miss his enthusiasm for life. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Ina and their two daughters; Randie Weisberg and her husband, Mitch of Raleigh, NC and their son, Keith of NYC, NY, and Marian Robinson and her wife, Sue Vahrenkamp of NYC, NY as well as several nephews and nieces. A private virtual ceremony will be held at a date to be determined as well as virtual Shivas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Chabad in Atlanta https://www.bethtefillah.org/about-us or the one in Raleigh https://www.jewishraleigh.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4647269/jewish/Donate.htm Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020