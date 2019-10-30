|
|
KOPLIN, Beryl Beryl Koplin passed away peacefully on October 29th at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Doris, his children Janis and Kal (Charlene), grandchildren Alex (Tina), Amy (Tom), Daniel, Haley and Lauren (of blessed memory), 2 great-grandchildren, Charlee and Chaz, sister Rhona Landis, sister-in-law Adele Kushner and many beloved nieces and nephews. Beryl was born on April 29, 1929 to Ida and Pincus Koplin and was Atlanta man all his life, attending Boys High (now Grady High School), settling down happily in Morningside for 66 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War after attending University of Georgia where he met the love of his life, Doris. He was a family man to the end, enjoying nothing more than watching his grandchildren grow up and supporting all their endeavors. Beryl enjoyed gourmet food, involvement with the AA Synagogue, Jewish study and was a voracious reader, and lover of classic black and white films. He is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit. Donations can be made to Lauren's Run/CURE Childhood Cancer (curechildhoodcancer.org/laurensrun) or to crps.org. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 31st at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019