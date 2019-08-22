|
MUNDAY, Beryl Johnette "Pug" Beryl "Pug" Johnette Munday, 70, of Fayetteville passed away on August 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, GA on August 17, 1949 to the late Nell and JB Turner. She taught at Mt. Zion Elementary School for 14 years, and later retired from the Clayton County Board of Education. Pug is survived by her son, John (Sherry) McGarity of Jenkinsburg; her daughter, Kira (Christopher) Griffin of McDonough; her son, Travis Munday of Fayetteville; her grandchildren, Dylan, Audrey and Cadin; and two sisters. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM prior to the service at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019